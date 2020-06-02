4-alarm fire breaks out at building under construction in Toronto

Toronto Fire Service says crews are battling a four-alarm fire in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood.
Firefighters were called to a building on fire at Queen and Sumach streets, just west of River Street, at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the area. Toronto police the building is under construction.
Police are urging pedestrians and drivers to consider using alternate routes and avoid the area.
More to come.
