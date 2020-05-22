Electrical fire breaks out at highrise condo in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services says an electrical fire broke out at a highrise condo building in the city’s north end on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue East, just east of Yonge Street, at around 9 p.m. after the fire alarm went off.

Danny MacIsaac, acting deputy chief, told Global News that when firefighters arrived, they found smoke on Level P1 of the building where the hydro vault is.

“There wasn’t a lot of fire; it was mostly smoke. We had to get rid of smoke in the building,” MacIsaac said, adding that the smoke went right up to the top floor through the stairwells.

READ MORE: Elderly woman taken to hospital after fire at North York home

MacIsaac said the hydro vault blew and power was lost in the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s dangerous because the sprinklers had gone off in a room full of electricity, plus we didn’t have any lights in the building,” MacIsaac added.

He said firefighters did wellness checks, knocking on the doors of all the units on the 35 floors.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Fire investigators will be at the scene to investigate the cause.