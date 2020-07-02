Menu

Traffic

Flooding impacts Highway 16 traffic east of Jasper

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 5:16 pm
Significant rainfall this week has resulted in flooding on Highway 16 just east of Jasper, Alta. COURTESY: Dieter Kepper

Significant rainfall this week has resulted in flooding on Highway 16 just east of Jasper, Alta.

On Thursday, Parks Canada said the area has recently received over 50 millimetres of precipitation and that water pooled on the highway about 10 kilometres east of the townsite.

READ MORE: Rainfall warnings, flood watches in effect in parts of central, northern Alberta

As a result, the highway was only seeing single-lane, alternating traffic on Thursday afternoon.

“We have experts on the scene monitoring and looking at what will be required,” a Parks Canada spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

Traffic was expected to be affected by the flooding until at least 6 p.m.

