Rainfall warnings, flood watches in effect in parts of central, northern Alberta

A low-pressure system bringing widespread precipitation to parts of Alberta has triggered a number of flood watches and rainfall warnings in central and northern parts of the province.

In an advisory posted Wednesday, Alberta Environment and Parks said the rain that started Tuesday and which is not expected to taper off until Thursday could see some areas hit with between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain, “with localized higher amounts of up to 100 mm possible in an area surrounded by Grand Prairie, Hinton and Whitecourt.”

A flood watch has been issued for the Athabasca River in the Whitecourt area and AEP said the Sagitawan and Westview trailer parks are expected to be impacted by water levels.

“Water levels are currently expected to peak in this area July 3-4,” AEP said.

In the area between Whitecourt and Rosevear, a flood watch remains in effect for the McLeod River where water levels are expected to rise by 1.5 or two metres by Thursday or Friday.

“This water level is currently expected to impact the Eagle River Outfitters Campground,” AEP said.

A flood watch is also in effect for the Simonette River, a tributary to the Smoky River in the Peace River Basin. AEP said water levels could rise by over two metres there, and are tentatively expected to peak on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the province, a number of high streamflow advisories are in effect, including for the North Saskatchewan River between Lodgepole and Edmonton where water levels could rise by 1.5 to two metres by Friday or Saturday.

Rainfall warnings issued by Environment Canada remained in effect for parts of northern and central Alberta on Wednesday night.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the weather agency said on its website. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Last week, the City of Calgary issued a boating advisory for both the Bow and Elbow rivers citing significant rain in the forecast.

A view of Highway 2 south of Highway 581 near Carstairs, Alta., on July 1, 2020. CREDIT: https://511.alberta.ca/

In other parts of central and southern Alberta, Environment Canada issued a number of weather advisories on Wednesday, saying conditions were favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

For a complete list of areas in the province under a weather alert, click here.

A Funnel cloud advisory is up for the areas of Calgary, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Hanna, Coronation, Oyen, Drumheller, Three Hills, Cochrane, Airdrie, Olds, Sundre, Brooks, Strathmore, & Vulcan. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Py82hkAx4A — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) July 1, 2020

