Edmonton officials warn North Saskatchewan River is ‘unsafe’ after Sunday morning dog rescue

Edmonton fire officials are using the rescue of a wayward canine to warn people to stay away from the rising North Saskatchewan River.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called Sunday at 10 a.m. after a dog was spotted in the river near the Walterdale Bridge.

The river rescue team was able to reach the dog within six minutes and the animal was safely brought into a boat at 10:15 a.m.

Fire officials said they are strongly encouraging Edmontonians and their animals to stay off the river and away from its banks.

“When water levels rise this rapidly, combined with an increase in debris floating in it, it is unsafe for anyone to be near it and especially on it,” Brittany Lewchuck with EFRS said in an email.

N Sask River water levels may increase 3m in the next 48 hrs. #yeg, please stay off the river & away from river banks. When water rises this rapidly, it's unsafe for anyone to be near it & especially on it. This includes our firefighters. Let's all be safe this weekend. pic.twitter.com/NYQDRVrflO — Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (@EdmontonFire) May 23, 2020

The city and fire officials had warned people to stay away from the river on Friday, after rainfall and snowpack melting led to rising, fast-moving waters.