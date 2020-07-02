Police investigating Canada Day supercar rollover on Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A high-end sports car that crashed and rolled several times on the Coquihalla Highway on Canada Day is under is being investigated.

On Thursday, Merritt RCMP released details of the Wednesday afternoon incident, saying the rollover collision happened shortly before 4 p.m., near the summit of Larson Hill outside of Merritt.

According to RCMP, the driver of a green 2015 McLaren 650S lost control while travelling northbound, making contact with the rear of a commercial transport vehicle, spinning out and rolling multiple times before coming to a stop on the highway’s grassy centre median.

“Police have determined that the driver, and apparent sole occupant, climbed out of the wreckage under his own strength, and was immediately provided assistance by other passing motorists,” said Merritt RCMP.

“One of those bystanders transported the driver from the scene to hospital for medical assessment and treatment.”

Police say the driver was a Central Okanagan man in his 40s, and that he sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“Police were told that the driver experienced hydroplaning conditions prior to the crash,” said Merritt RCMP, adding the investigation is ongoing.

An online search for McLaren 650S prices peg them at approximately $200,000 and up.

One 2015 McLaren 650S Spider was listed for $189,900, while a 2016 McLaren 650S, with one owner with no accidents, had a listed price of $230,995.

If you witnessed this crash, or stopped at the scene and interacted with the driver, you are asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

Police say they’re also trying to identify the commercial vehicle involved in the crash.

