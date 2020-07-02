Coronavirus quarantine order for travellers entering Canada extended to Aug. 31

OTTAWA — The federal government has extended the mandatory quarantine order for most people entering Canada until the end of August to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Any travellers entering the country — by land, air or sea — will have to isolate for 14 days, whether or not they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

The order made under the Quarantine Act, which first came into effect in late March, was set to expire at midnight Tuesday, but will now remain in effect until Aug. 31.

It carries penalties that include six months in prison or a fine of up to $750,000, which could go up to $1 million if the person caused death or bodily harm by wilfully and recklessly breaking the rules.

The updated version of the order also clarifies that travellers must wear non-medical masks while they are entering the country or are in transit to the place where they will isolate, unless they are travelling in private vehicles.

The order does not apply to people who cross the border regularly to ensure goods and services continue to flow, or anyone entering to provide essential services.

