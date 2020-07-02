Vandal causes $200K in damage at rural Manitoba school: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say charges are pending after a vandal broke more than 100 windows and smashed dozens of computers at a high school in Cranberry Portage earlier this week.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the school around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene officers counted 105 smashed windows at the school, which had also been broken into. Inside the school police say officers found 42 destroyed computers.

The damages have been estimated at more than $200,000.

Police say 42 computers were destroyed. RCMP/Handout

On Tuesday police arrested a 27-year-old man from Cranberry Portage.

Police say the man will be charged with breaking and entering, mischief over $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.

There was no word from investigators on what led to the vandalism.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

Cranberry Portage is 597 km northwest of Winnipeg, about 50 km southeast of Flin Flon, Man.

