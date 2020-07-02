Menu

Canada

2 women arrested, drugs and guns seized in Innisfail, Alta.: ALERT

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 1:16 pm
ALERT seized drugs and guns during a search of a home in Innisfail, Alta., on June 25.
ALERT seized drugs and guns during a search of a home in Innisfail, Alta., on June 25. ALERT

Two women have been arrested following a short-term investigation in Innisfail, Alta., the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams announced in a news release on Thursday.

According to police, ALERT investigators executed a search warrant at a house in the 400 block of 48 Ave on June 25. Inside, police seized more than $23,000 worth of cash and drugs, including 47 grams of fentanyl powder, 146 grams of methamphetamine and 18 grams of cocaine.

Police said two .22-calibre rifles — one of which had the barrel sawed off — and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Read more: Red Deer drug court, ALERT receive multi-million cash boost from government

Forty-three-year-old Pamela Jacobson and 24-year-old Keanna Chuhaniuk, both from Red Deer, are facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

“The wide variety of drugs seized during this investigation is remarkable, especially for a town such as Innisfail,” Insp. Sean Boser with ALERT regional teams said in the news release.

“Being able to act quickly to get drugs and firearms out of these suspects’ hands is a big win for community safety.”

Innisfail is about 118 kilometres north of Calgary.

