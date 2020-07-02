Cancel Canada Day rally draws hundreds to downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

While many British Columbians celebrated Canada Day on Wednesday, others were calling for it to be cancelled.

The group Idle No More organized a rally in downtown Vancouver, joining a nationwide movement against celebrating what it calls the ongoing genocide in Canada against Indigenous people.

Hundreds gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery before marching into Gastown.

The group placed signs and banners on the statue of Gassy Jack, which made headlines a few weeks ago when it was vandalized with red paint.

Opponents consider John Deighton, the man nicknamed Gassy Jack for whom the Gastown neighbourhood is named, to be a symbol of oppression of Indigenous people.

The protest was peaceful, with most people wearing masks.