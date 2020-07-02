Menu

Canada

Cancel Canada Day rally draws hundreds to downtown Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 12:39 pm
Some Canadians say they have nothing to celebrate this Canada Day
Hundreds of people chose Canada Day to highlight the historic and current injustices against certain people. Catherine Urquhart reports.

While many British Columbians celebrated Canada Day on Wednesday, others were calling for it to be cancelled.

The group Idle No More organized a rally in downtown Vancouver, joining a nationwide movement against celebrating what it calls the ongoing genocide in Canada against Indigenous people.

Read more: Canada Day 2020 goes virtual across B.C.

Hundreds gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery before marching into Gastown.

The group placed signs and banners on the statue of Gassy Jack, which made headlines a few weeks ago when it was vandalized with red paint.

Read more: Vandals target Vancouver’s Gassy Jack statue, considered a symbol of Indigenous oppression

Opponents consider John Deighton, the man nicknamed Gassy Jack for whom the Gastown neighbourhood is named, to be a symbol of oppression of Indigenous people.

The protest was peaceful, with most people wearing masks.

