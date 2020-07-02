Menu

Canada

2 injured in plane crash in Saint-Ours near Sorel, Que.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2020 12:16 pm
A small plane crashed in the Monteregie region on Thursday morning.
A small plane crashed in the Monteregie region on Thursday morning. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

Two people suffered serious injuries when their small plane crashed Thursday morning in Saint-Ours, Que., near Sorel in the Montérégie region.

It was police officers from the Pierre-De Saurel regional county municipality who reportedly answered the call around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The aircraft crashed in a field along des Patriotes Road, and it reportedly took extraction equipment to get the two people out of the plane.

READ MORE: 3 children killed, 7 others injured in tractor crash outside Montreal

The Sûreté du Québec say the two suffered significant injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

Area firefighters were also called in as reinforcements since the fuel from the aircraft spilled at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and no details have been provided regarding the identities of the two injured people.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
