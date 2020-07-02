Mississauga man accused of using real estate transactions to commit sexual assaults in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have made an arrest in what they say is a string of sexual assaults that were allegedly committed under a ruse involving real estate transactions.

Detectives say the investigation started last November after reports of two sexual assaults at homes in the area of Pearl and Peter streets.

On Monday, there was a similar complaint about an incident in the same area.

No one was physically injured in any of the incidents.

The investigation led to a Mississauga man being identified and arrested without incident at his home.

Mordecai Berlad, 58, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

Officers think there may be other victims and are urging anyone with more information to contact Det. Const. Buszkowski of the HPS sexual assault unit at 905-540-5543 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).