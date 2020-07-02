Quebec reports 69 new coronavirus cases for total of 55,593

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported an additional 69 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the province’s total to 55,593.

There are 14 new deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The death toll — the highest in the country — stands at 5,541 since the pandemic first bore down on the province in March.

In Quebec, the number of hospitalizations is continuing to slowly drop, though the province remains the hardest hit by the health crisis.

There are 411 people in hospital, a decrease of 11 from the previous day. Of them, there are 32 patients in intensive care.

Authorities conducted 8,703 COVID-19 tests on June 30 — the last day for which testing data is available — which remains below the government’s 14,000 daily testing target.

Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, accounts for roughly half of the province’s caseload. There have been 27,349 infections as of Thursday.

— With files from the Canadian Press