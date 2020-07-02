Heat warnings issued across Hamilton-Niagara region for the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A number of medical officers in the Hamilton-Niagara region have issued heat warnings for their municipalities as temperatures are expected to reach between 30 and 35 C starting on Thursday and last through the weekend.

Environment Canada says a “prolonged period” of hot weather is likely to persist into next week with humidex values close to 40 for at least the next four days in the Hamilton-Niagara region.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air quality health index (approaching) the high-risk category,” the weather agency said in its statement on Thursday morning.

Hamilton

Hamilton will open “cool places” during the heat event despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and locations can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance.

Free drinking water will be available at the following sites during the heat event:

Spray pads at Waterdown Memorial Park, Dundas Driving Park, Village Green, Pier 4 Park, Gage Park, Winona Park and the Binbrook Fairground Community Park (open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Beaches at Bayfront Park, Beach Boulevard, Binbrook Conservation Area, Christie Conservation Area, Confederation Beach Park, Pier 4 Park Beach, Valens Conservation Area Beach and Van Wagner’s Beach

Norman Pinky Lewis Rec Centre, 192 Wentworth St. N., Hamilton (noon to 7 p.m.)

Sackville Hill Seniors’ Recreation Centre, 780 Upper Wentworth St., Hamilton (noon to 7 p.m.)

Hamilton Central Library, 55 York Blvd., Hamilton (Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., Friday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.)

Many locations that normally offer recreation and libraries will not be doing so during heat events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting,” the city’s medical officer said in a statement on Thursday. “If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away — call 911 if needed.”

The city also suggests:

Drinking plenty of water, avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages

Limit physical activities

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and a hat or umbrella

Use sunscreen

Close blinds or curtains and open windows to let air circulate when using a fan

Take a cool bath or shower

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles

Check on your neighbours and family

Burlington

Most locations in Burlington that have provided relief from the heat in the past, such as libraries and community centres, will not be available during the heat event due to COVID-19.

Brantford

Brantford’s cooling centre is located at Syl Apps Community Centre on William Street and is open from Thursday to Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

Niagara

The city of Niagara Falls cooling centres are at the Gale Centre Arena on Thorold Stone Road (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Niagara Falls Public Library on Victoria Avenue (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

St. Catharines’ cooling centre is at the Kiwanis Centre on Carlton Street and is open from 9 a.m until 8 p.m. Four splash pads have also been designated as cooling spaces at Bogart Street, Catherine Street, Pearson and West parks.

COVID-19 precautions are in place for all sites. These precautions include:

Two metres of physical distancing for people not in a social circle

Screening for COVID-19 symptoms at indoor locations

Face masks where available