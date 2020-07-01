Menu

Comments

Canada

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Edmonton’s Oliver neighbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Firefighters were called to respond to a fire at an apartment building in Edmonton's Oliver neighbourhood late Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment building in Edmonton’s Oliver neighbourhood late Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that crews were called to the building in the area of Jasper Avenue and 123 Street at 5:51 p.m. Firefighters arrived two minutes later and the fire was upgraded to a second alarm 12 minutes later.

A Global News crew at the scene said the fire broke out at the Athabascan Apartments building.

More to come…

