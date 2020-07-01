Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Oakville

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 8:28 pm
The collision happened near Trafalgar Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way Wednesday afternoon.
Global News

Halton Regional Police say a 33-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in Oakville Wednesday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to Trafalgar Road close to the Queen Elizabeth Way just before 2:15 p.m.

“The initial investigation indicated that a motorcycle was travelling southbound on Trafalgar Road when the rider lost control and the motorcycle left the roadway,” officers said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The patient was taken by paramedics to Hamilton General Hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

The southbound lanes of Trafalgar Road near the QEW were closed for several hours as investigators gathered evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065

