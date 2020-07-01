Menu

Traffic

Van with Alberta licence plates crashes into downtown Vancouver store on Canada Day

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 1:50 pm
The van crashed into the Fresh Street Market at Pacific Street and Howe Street around 3:30 a.m.
The van crashed into the Fresh Street Market at Pacific Street and Howe Street around 3:30 a.m. Sergio Magro / Global News

A van crashed into a supermarket in downtown Vancouver early Wednesday morning.

Poice say the van crashed into the Fresh Street Market at Pacific Street and Howe Street around 3:30 a.m.

The driver of the van, which has Alberta plates, was located and taken into custody, along with two passengers, Vancouver police confirm.

Police say luckily, there was nobody hurt inside the vehicle or the store.

Read more: Fast and Furious Vancouver: City sees 44% spike in excessive speeding during pandemic

It is not yet known what caused the van to crash.

Police say Vancouver Fire Rescue services did attend, along with Hazmat due to a small amount of fuel that leaked from the vehicle.

The structure of the building will have to be assessed by specialists through the building management company, police say.

The van crashed into a supermarket in downtown Vancouver early Canada Day morning. Photo: Sergio Magro / Global News
The van crashed into a supermarket in downtown Vancouver early Canada Day morning. Photo: Sergio Magro / Global News
