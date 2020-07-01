Van with Alberta licence plates crashes into downtown Vancouver store on Canada Day

A van crashed into a supermarket in downtown Vancouver early Wednesday morning.
Poice say the van crashed into the Fresh Street Market at Pacific Street and Howe Street around 3:30 a.m.
The driver of the van, which has Alberta plates, was located and taken into custody, along with two passengers, Vancouver police confirm.
Police say luckily, there was nobody hurt inside the vehicle or the store.
It is not yet known what caused the van to crash.
Police say Vancouver Fire Rescue services did attend, along with Hazmat due to a small amount of fuel that leaked from the vehicle.
The structure of the building will have to be assessed by specialists through the building management company, police say.
