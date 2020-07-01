Quebec invests $90M to bolster youth protection measures

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government announced Wednesday $90 million in funding to enhance several services for at-risk youth and their families.

Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant said that this additional investment will make it possible to consolidate the youth protection service teams, youth accommodation, the crisis intervention program and intensive monitoring in the community as well as departments offering legal services.

Carmant said he also plans to continue to improve the clinical support offered to clients as well as the support available for foster families.

The youth qualification program (PQJ), which aims to prepare young people aged 16 to 19 for the transition to adulthood, will also welcome more clients. This program aims to help these young people build support networks and aid in their integration into the job market or into qualifying training.

Carmant also says the new investment will support hiring additional managers to mentor staff.

The province said that its efforts respond to the recommendations made last December by the Régine Laurent commission, which was tasked with looking at the management of Quebec’s youth protection system.

Wednesday’s announcement is in addition to a $65-million investment that had already been announced in 2019 to help to eliminate waiting lists, consolidate youth protection services and strengthen clinical support for teams.