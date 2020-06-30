Kanye West, Travis Scott drop song ‘Wash Us in Blood’ with powerful video

Send this page to someone via email

American rappers Kanye West and Travis Scott have joined forces for a brand new single called Wash Us in the Blood.

The three-minute, 30 second track dropped on Tuesday (June 30), a month after it was initially teased by the Yeezus hit-maker in an in-depth GQ profiling and hears the duo together on a couple of verses.

Along with the highly anticipated song, West, 43 and Scott, 28, released a powerful music video which features footage captured from one of the recent anti-racism protests which was triggered by the death of George Floyd last month.

Seemingly in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Arthur Jafa-directed short also features clips of Black people dancing in varying scenarios. Some can be seen dancing, some fighting, others in cars and one is even seen convulsing in a hospital bed.

WASH US IN THE BLOOD FEATURING TRAVIS SCOTT DIRECTED BY ARTHUR JAFA MIXED BY DR. DRE VIDEO PREMIERING NOWhttps://t.co/0Gaz0gQJsM pic.twitter.com/p40oonv14Z — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

At the very end of the song, the Flashing Lights rapper can be heard saying “Wash us in the blood of Jesus. Holy spirit come down. We need you now.”

The Wash Us in a Blood video also features a snippet of a clip of Ahmaud Arbery — another Black man who was shot to death in the U.S. earlier this year. The footage was recorded moments before his killing.

Wash Us in the Blood is set to be included on West’s upcoming 10th studio album, God’s Country. It will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s Jesus is King.

As of this writing, the record does not have an official release date.

2:00 Oshawa teen writes song for Black Lives Matter Oshawa teen writes song for Black Lives Matter

Wash Us in the Blood is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Various physical formats of the Dr. Dre-produced single are now available via the official Kanye West website.

