St. Francis Xavier University appoints new president for 2020

The St. Francis Xavier University board of governors announced Tuesday that it’s welcoming the university’s 19th president and vice-chancellor, Andrew Hakin.

In a statement, the board of governors said Hakin will assume the role Wednesday.

According to StFX, Hakin holds a PhD in chemistry from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, and has come to StFX from the University of Lethbridge, where he began as a faculty member in 1989 and had served as provost and vice-president (academic) since 2007.

He has also been recognized for his contributions to education within Indigenous communities.

“On behalf of the entire StFX community, I would like to officially welcome Dr. Hakin as he begins his tenure,” said Mike Boyd, chair of the board of governors.

“Andy has a demonstrated track record of progression and growth, both from an academic and student experience perspective. His vision, coupled with his leadership ability to energize and bring people together toward common goals will only amplify StFX’s momentum as one of Canada’s leading universities.”

Hakin will be settling with his wife, Linda, in Antigonish, N.S.

“Although I’ve been working with the executive team for the last couple of months, I’m excited to get to campus and officially begin,” said Hakin.

“StFX is an academic experience unlike any other. I strongly believe the university has so many advantages and opportunities other institutions only dream of having. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the staff, faculty and students and immersing myself in the culture of the university.

“Linda, my wife, and I also eagerly anticipate learning about and participating in the community life of Antigonish.”