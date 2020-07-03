Kings Park Speedway near Regina given green light to resume races

Send this page to someone via email

Kings Park Speedway has officially been given the green light to resume racing.

“We’re looking at July 18th and 19th to be open at the track here,” said Jeff King, the racetrack’s president. “We’re waiting for the provincial government to give us our guidelines for spectators this year but we’re hoping to have a good crowd.”

The racetrack, which is located just outside of Regina, can normally hold 1,500 spectators, but due to the physical-distancing guidelines in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, King said the facility is hoping for 300 fans, with the final number to be determined by the provincial government.

Read more: Saskatchewan moving to final Phase 4 reopening schedule in July

“There’s going to be a lot of stipulations in place,” he said. “We’re going to have staff on hand watching and making sure people social distance. We’re going to have hand sanitizer and sneeze shields.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to be looking to make sure all our patrons are safe here.”

If all goes well on the opening weekend, Kings Park Speedway has six more events scheduled in what is its 53rd year of operation.