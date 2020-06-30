Menu

Middlesex-London Health Unit issues extended heat warning for Canada Day, week after

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 2:36 pm
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is warning residents as an extended heat warning is in effect in the area.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is warning residents as an extended heat warning is in effect in the area. Sandra Gault

In the lead-up to Canada Day, Environment Canada is calling for temperatures of over 30 C for the next few days in London and Middlesex.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued an extended heat warning that will be in effect for the next week at least, or until the local forecast changes.

“Given the cumulative effect of prolonged high temperatures, humidity and intense sunshine, it’s a good idea to plan ahead if you will be spending time outdoors on Canada Day and over the next few days,” says Randy Walker, public health inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“Remember to cover exposed skin, wear a hat, drink plenty of water, ensure that you keep two metres apart and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.”

Read more: Coronavirus — City of London encourages at-home, online Canada Day celebrations

To stay safe and avoid heat-related illnesses, the health unit recommends that people drink plenty of water and natural juices and avoid drinking alcoholic beverages as well as coffee, tea and cola.

It is also recommended that people avoid spending a lot of time outside and seek shade as much as possible.

People are also being reminded never to leave a child or a pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.

The MLHU says people should also seek medical attention if they or others experience extreme symptoms as soon as possible.

