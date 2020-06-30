Menu

Canada

Peterborough Fire Services urges residents to avoid using fireworks this Canada Day

By Lindsay Biscaia Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 1:54 pm
Canada Day fireworks safety
WATCH: Whether you're at the cabin or in the backyard, Archangel Fireworks Inc. president Kelly Guille has some important safety reminders about using fireworks.

Canada Day celebrations will be quieter this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some people may still be considering lighting off a traditional firework display to celebrate the holiday.

However, Peterborough Fire Services is asking residents to avoid using fireworks this Canada Day to minimize the risk of fires and burn injuries.

Many professional firework shows have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, including the annual firework display at Del Crary Park.

Read more: What’s open, what’s closed in Peterborough for 2020 Canada Day

Due to these cancellations, some residents may choose to have a family firework display instead.

If that’s the case, Peterborough Fire Services wants to remind residents that fireworks cannot be discharged on city property. Residents should also remember to follow the provincial guidelines for the size of gatherings.

Some other important tips for safely discharging fireworks at home include:

  • Only adults who are aware of the hazards and have read the labels should handle and discharge fireworks.
  • Always keep a water hose or a pail of water close by.
  • Discharge fireworks in a clear area, well away from combustible materials such as buildings, trees and dry grass.
  • Keep onlookers a safe distance away and upwind from the area where the fireworks are being discharged.
  • Do not discharge fireworks in strong wind conditions.
  • Keep sparklers away from children to avoid burns and eye injuries.

Peterborough Fire Services says that in Ontario, an average of approximately 20 fires per year are caused by fireworks.

