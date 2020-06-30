Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia senators renew call inquiry into April mass shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia senators call for public inquiry into mass shootings
We talk with Senator Stan Kutcher, one of three Nova Scotian senators who issued a letter to both federal and provincial governments calling for the immeadiate launch of a public inquiry into the mass shooting of 22 people in April.

Nova Scotia senators are renewing a call for the province to join with Ottawa to launch a joint inquiry into the mass shooting in April that claimed the lives of 22 people.

Senators Wanda Thomas Bernard and Dan Christmas have added their voices to an appeal initially made June 7 by Senators Mary Coyle, Colin Deacon and Stan Kutcher.

Read more: Trio of Canadian Senators call on justice ministers to launch inquiry into Nova Scotia shooting

They say in a letter Tuesday that even though provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey confirmed on June 3 there would be some kind of joint review or inquiry, nothing has happened since then.

The senators say the delay has led to increased speculation about the shootings and the assailant, which could be eroding public trust in law enforcement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Nova Scotia shooting: Trudeau admits ‘many questions remain’ as RCMP investigation continues
Nova Scotia shooting: Trudeau admits ‘many questions remain’ as RCMP investigation continues

The initial letter to Furey and federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair asked for an independent federal-provincial inquiry, which the senators say is needed to explore issues beyond the role of the RCMP.

Read more: Releasing Nova Scotia mass shooting details could harm ‘massive’ police probe, says Crown

They say the investigation must address related social issues through a “feminist lens” because the gunman assaulted his spouse early in the rampage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ShootingStephen McNeilNova Scotia RCMPMass ShootingBill Blairnova scotia shootingInquirypublic inquiryGabriel WortmanMark FureyWanda Thomas BernardNova Scotia Shooting InquiryDan Christmas
Flyers
More weekly flyers