Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Kitchener home where 51 people died

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 11:29 am
‘No guarantee’ safe COVID-19 vaccine will be made, Fauci says

After 91 days, the COVID-19 outbreak at Forest Height Long-Term Care was declared over on Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The Kitchener nursing home saw 51 resident die from the novel coronavirus during the outbreak which was first declared on April 1.

Read more: Kitchener hospital put in charge of nursing home with 51 COVID-19-related deaths

A total of 178 residents and 73 staff members tested positive for the virus over the duration of the outbreak, which eventually forced the province to hand over management of the facility to St. Mary’s General Hospital.

The last remaining outbreak in the region is at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener which is currently going through its third outbreak.

New data shows COVID-19 in Canada slowly declining

In its daily update, Waterloo Public Health says six more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus raising the total number of cases in the region to 1,299.

The agency says there have now been 34,418 coronavirus tests conducted in area testing centres, an increase of 1,073 over Monday’s update.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It says that nine more people have been cleared of the virus in Waterloo region, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,094.

Read more: Coronavirus: $50M class-action lawsuit application filed against long-term care home operator

There are now 89 cases of COVID-19 remaining including 14 who are in area hospitals.

Ontario reported 157 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 35,068.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,672, as seven more deaths were reported.

