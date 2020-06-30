Menu

Money

Amazon announces plans for 2nd Ottawa fulfillment centre in 2021

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 10:49 am
Amazon plans to bring a second distribution centre to Ottawa.
Amazon plans to bring a second distribution centre to Ottawa. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Amazon announced plans Tuesday for a second distribution centre in Ottawa, this one purporting to bring 1,000 jobs to Barrhaven.

The new 450,000-square-foot facility is slated for the Citigate plaza in Ottawa’s sound end.

Read more: Amazon warehouse on Boundary Road evacuated due to carbon monoxide

Amazon’s news comes less than a year after work wrapped up on its one-million-square-foot project on Boundary Road, just off Highway 417 in Ottawa East. That warehouse was expected to bring 600 jobs to Ottawa.

The new project would mark the e-commerce giant’s eighth facility in Ontario and its 14th across Canada.

More to come.

