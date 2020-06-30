157 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 35,068

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 157 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 35,068.

The province had been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past three weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,672, as seven more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 30,344 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,383,566 tests so far for the virus. This is up 23,759 tests from the previous day.

Tuesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 47 new cases, Peel Region with 31 more cases and York Region adding 21 new cases.

Windsor-Essex, which has been at the centre of farm outbreaks among migrant workers, reported 17 more cases. Hamilton recorded 14 new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

While there are only 17 new cases reported in Windsor-Essex, testing of temporary workers is ongoing as we continue to implement our three-point plan to find and resolve outbreaks. Increased testing in the region may identify additional cases in the coming days. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 30, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

16,053 people are male.

18,739 people are female.

1,682 people are 19 and under.

10,213 people are 20 to 39.

10,646 people are 40 to 59.

6,657 people are 60 to 79.

5,861 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 19,318 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

Ontario has 213 patients (down by 19 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 42 patients in an intensive care unit (down by four) and 34 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,809 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, and there are 55 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 184 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 316 cases among staff.

