Air Show Atlantic in Debert, N.S., cancelled due to coronavirus risk

The Nova Scotia International Air Show Association has cancelled the Air Show Atlantic 2020 scheduled to take place in Debert, N.S., due to the risk of COVID-19.

“The safety of our fans, performers, volunteers, and all those who attend Air Show Atlantic will always be our top priority,” the association said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“While some easing of restrictions have recently occurred, as an association we cannot anticipate having a high level of confidence in the ability to screen those coming to the event.”

The association said the pandemic has greatly impacted its ability to prepare and host an air show in just two months.

“We attempted to wait, learn, observe in hopes that we could still present the show, but a safe path forward just does not exist for 2020. We are as disappointed as many of you will be.”

The air show is now being planned to take place at the Debert Airport in 2021.