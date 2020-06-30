Menu

Canada

Air Show Atlantic in Debert, N.S., cancelled due to coronavirus risk

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Fans check out a helicopter at the 2019 Air Show Atlantic.
Fans check out a helicopter at the 2019 Air Show Atlantic. Jeremy Keefe / Global News

The Nova Scotia International Air Show Association has cancelled the Air Show Atlantic 2020 scheduled to take place in Debert, N.S., due to the risk of COVID-19.

“The safety of our fans, performers, volunteers, and all those who attend Air Show Atlantic will always be our top priority,” the association said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Read more: Mi’kmaq leaders launch final fundraising push for long-awaited cultural centre in Debert, N.S.

“While some easing of restrictions have recently occurred, as an association we cannot anticipate having a high level of confidence in the ability to screen those coming to the event.”

The association said the pandemic has greatly impacted its ability to prepare and host an air show in just two months.

Read more: The New Reality — COVID-19’s impact on playing and watching sports

“We attempted to wait, learn, observe in hopes that we could still present the show, but a safe path forward just does not exist for 2020. We are as disappointed as many of you will be.”

The air show is now being planned to take place at the Debert Airport in 2021.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaAir Show AtlanticDebert AirportNova Scotia International Air Show Association
