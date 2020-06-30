Dr. Dre’s wife, Nicole Young, files for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Dre‘s wife, Nicole Young, has filed for divorce from the music producer after 24 years of marriage.

Young, 50, filed documents seeking to end her marriage with Dr. Dre, 55, — the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young — on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and is seeking spousal support from Dr. Dre, who has amassed a major fortune in his time as an N.W.A. member, solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre and Young do not have a prenup, and Forbes reports that the Still D.R.E. rapper is worth $800 million.

The couple has two adult children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dr. Dre also has four children from previous relationships: daughters Tyra Young and La Tanya Danielle Young as well as sons Marcel and Curtis. His son Andre Young Jr. died at age 20 in 2008.

The pair got married in 1996. It was the first marriage for Dr. Dre. Young was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

They made their last public appearance together in February at the Tom Ford fashion show with their daughter Truly.

(L-R) Truly Young, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on Feb. 7, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic).

— With files from the Associated Press

