Economy

Toronto city councillors approve extending patio season through winter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2020 1:42 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Could ‘snow pods’ extend Toronto’s patio season?' Coronavirus: Could ‘snow pods’ extend Toronto’s patio season?
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Could ‘snow pods’ extend Toronto’s patio season? Melanie Zettler explains.

Toronto city council has approved a measure to extend the city’s outdoor dining season through the winter months.

At a meeting on Tuesday, councillors unanimously approved a motion to extend the CafeTO program until mid-April.

Mayor John Tory had made the move a priority, saying it’s needed to support the city’s restaurant industry.

Restaurant operators, however, have expressed doubt that a government-sanctioned winter patio season will guarantee success.

Read more: Toronto council turns to Ontario government to reduce delivery app commissions

Indoor dining has been prohibited in Toronto since earlier this month, when the province moved several COVID-19 hot spots back to a modified Stage 2 in the government’s pandemic recovery plan.

The ban is in place until at least Nov. 7.

Click to play video 'Efforts to extend Toronto’s patio season amid pandemic' Efforts to extend Toronto’s patio season amid pandemic
Efforts to extend Toronto’s patio season amid pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
