Coronavirus: Scott Moe says reopen dates coming for nearly all Saskatchewan businesses

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says details are coming soon on when nearly all businesses in the province will be allowed to reopen.

He said many businesses are already operating again, except for some bingo halls and casinos.

The premier said specific dates on when more COVID-19 restrictions can lift is to be unveiled Tuesday.

However, Moe said that with the reopenings, the government’s $50-million emergency program for small and medium-sized businesses will be winding down.

The grants were to go to businesses impacted by public health orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Opposition NDP said the Saskatchewan Party government has spent about half of the program’s funding and that applications have been rejected because its parameters are too narrow.

Moe said the intention of the grants was clear and many people in the province were able to keep working during the pandemic.

“We haven’t been impacted quite as much as some other provinces,” he said Monday.

Saskatchewan also reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday in the far north region, bringing the province’s total to 779 infections. So far, 679 people have recovered and 13 have died.

