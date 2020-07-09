Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Runner sets goal to run every street in Saskatoon

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 6:15 pm
Runner pounds pavement throughout Saskatoon
Over the last four years Troy Harkness has run down every street, alley and trail throughout the city of Saskatoon.

Troy Harkness has been running both for pleasure, and competitively in marathons for nearly 30 years.

Read more: Saskatoon woman biking every residential street before 65th birthday

Related News

He’s competed in roughly a dozen marathons, but when injuries caused a halt in his training regiment four years ago, he set his sights on a new goal — to criss-cross Saskatoon.  He’s hitting every runnable street, avenue, crescent and trail in the city.

“I said, ‘OK, I’ve got a project, I’m just going to run every street, every alley and every trail in Saskatoon,’ and that motivated me,” Harkness said.

Read more: B.C. teen pushes limits by running 170 km to raise money for food bank

For four years, Harkness has used a cellphone app to track his progress as he winds his way throughout the entirety of the city. Although he’s nearly completed his goal, he has a few streets left to go.

Story continues below advertisement

He usually hits the pavement four to five times a week, completing anywhere from 10 to 20 kilometres a jaunt. Currently, his favourite route is along the banks of the South Saskatchewan River.

Although, his feet often carry him far beyond the city limits.

“I run a lot of grid roads out in the country,” Harkness said. “There’s nothing out there except scenery; no people, no cars.”

While he gets great enjoyment out of the exercise, and enjoying the nature around him, it’s the calming effect that running has over him that he enjoys the most.

“It’s a place where I’m completely alone, and it’s quiet,” he said.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsGlobal News At 5SaskatoonRunningMarathonMarathon RunnerHeat MapTrail RunTroy Harknessrunning in saskatoon
Flyers
More weekly flyers