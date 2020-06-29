Menu

Canada

Over 50 bison contained after escaping from Dalmeny, Sask., farm

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Over 50 bison contained after escaping from Dalmeny, Sask., farm
WATCH: Over 50 bison that were let loose after a fence was cut are now contained. Now the owner is trying to bring them home safely.

A family in Dalmeny, Sask., has spent the past few days herding 52 bison after someone cut their fence Saturday evening.

Both the Dalmeny Fire Rescue and Corman Park Police Service reached out to the public on social media on Sunday, asking anyone who has seen the animals to report them and keep their distance, saying they’re dangerous.

Read more: Farmers using bison to improve crop sustainability: ‘A joy to work with’

“We’re asking the public to keep an eye out if they see them. They can contact Corman Park Police and we’ll advise the owner so he can come and collect them,” Chief Warren Gherasim said Monday afternoon.

One bison has died as a result of this incident, but most are now safe.

Read more: New hands-on program aims to teach Saskatchewan students about bison

Canadian Bison Association president Les Kroeger helped contain the animals and said animal welfare is a top priority as they try to bring them back to the farm.

“We think all of the animals have been contained now,” Kroeger said Monday evening.

“Now that they’re all safely out of harm’s way … (we’re) setting up systems where we can safely load them on trailers and bring them back home.”

It’s not known who cut the fence and RCMP are investigating.

Baby bison born at Wanuskewin Heritage Park
Baby bison born at Wanuskewin Heritage Park
