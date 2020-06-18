Spring seeding nearing completion across Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

With 99 per cent of the crops planted, Saskatchewan Agriculture says seeding is “virtually complete” in the province.

In Thursday’s crop report, Sask Ag said rain in most areas of the province have been helpful, but more is needed in the southern and central regions.

There have been reports of localized flooding in areas that received significant amounts of rain in a short time.

For example, areas around Humboldt received the highest amount of rain this week with 71 mm.

The majority of crop conditions across the province range from fair to good says Sask Ag. With the recent rains, farmers are hopeful that conditions will improve, but lack of moisture, wind and reduced germination of canola has resulted in spotty emergence in some fields.

Story continues below advertisement

Strong winds have continued throughout the province this week, which has delayed spraying for many. However, producers made progress spraying for weeds and insects when it was calm and as crop stages allowed.

1:21 Massive storm hits Saskatchewan hamlet Massive storm hits Saskatchewan hamlet

The majority of crop damage was a result of the strong winds as well as cutworms and flea beetles. Areas of the province that didn’t receive rain reported damage from dry soil conditions.

Cold temperatures also played a factor as frost and hail damaged crops in some areas.

Reseeding from dry conditions and insect damage, specifically in canola fields, has been reported and some farmers are seeding green feed, says Sask Ag.

READ MORE: Farmers frustrated with federal decision to move forward with carbon tax increase amid pandemic

Story continues below advertisement

Provincially, topsoil moisture conditions remain at approximately the same level as the previous week. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 70 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and three per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 58 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and eight per cent very short.

Crop development remains normal this year. Fall cereals are at 79 per cent development, spring cereals are at 70 per cent development, oilseed crops are at 63 per cent development while pulse crops are at 80 per cent development.