London Knights set for added challenges in 2020 CHL Import Draft

Routines and schedules and key in sports.

Sleeping, eating, playing and traveling are performed at precisely particular intervals.

So are things like playoffs and drafts.

Most have been displaced by postponements but one is set to happen on schedule tomorrow as the 60 teams in the Canadian Hockey League participate in the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

Like the OHL Priority Selection in April, the Import Draft fits well within pandemic parameters. It is carried out online and by conference call and is set to begin with pick number one from the North Bay Battalion at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

While the start time has gone unchanged, some things are very different.

If this had been any other year, the newest crop of National Hockey League draft picks would be preparing for development camps with the teams that called their names in Montreal this past weekend.

But 2020 has not been like any other year.

The NHL draft has been postponed and that means some serious uncertainty for players who are eligible to be selected by CHL teams.

London Knights associate general manager Rob Simpson says being chosen by an NHL club may provide a player with a clearer path.

“Teams might want to have a player come over here because they want to develop him close to hime,” outlines Simpson. “It definitely adds a new element this year in to try bro understand which guys have legit interest.”

The regularities of hockey in North America will see players playing at junior levels or in the NCAA. In Europe, players of the same age might already be signed to a contract to play professionally. If you select them, they might choose to remain with their club team.

Not knowing when seasons will begin or how they will play out are other unknowns that complicate the process.

“If things clear up and we were able to start ahead of other leagues, it might impact [CHL teams] as far as platers that get picked tomorrow wanting to come sooner,” admits Simpson. “It is going to be interesting to see after the draft tomorrow what happens with player signings. Who decides to come right away and who is going to wait?”

The Knights will have a wait of their own. As owners of the second best record in the Ontario Hockey League during the shortened 2019-20 season, they own the 55th pick overall.

London, however, won’t hear 54 names called ahead of their selection.

“Eight teams are going to pass ahead of us so we’ll be picking a little bit higher,” says Simpson.

Still, trying to determine which player might be available at that pick and then knowing whether he is interested in coming to North America to play is a little like predicting what kind of car is going to drive by your house next and how many people will be sitting in it.

As hard as it sounds the Knights have had great success in past seasons. They have Kirill Steklov on their current roster and their recent picks have included NHLers Adam Boqvist (Chicago) and Jesper Bratt (New Jersey) and NHL prospects Matvey Guskov (North Bay) and Vladislav Kolyachonok (Flint).

CHL teams are capped at two European Import players and with Steklov set to return, London will not be using their second selection.

Simpson smiles when thinking about what preparing for the Import Draft has been like.

“A lot of time is spent talking and looking at scenarios…. It is difficult in the best of years with this draft and figuring out which players want to come and play.”

Like so many other things, 2020 and the current pandemic have made it just that much more of a challenge.