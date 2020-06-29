Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada reports 409 new coronavirus cases, highest increase in over a week

By David Lao Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 8:45 pm
Coronavirus: COVID-19 on ‘steady decline’ in Canada, latest modelling data shows
WATCH: Coronavirus — COVID-19 on ‘steady decline’ in Canada, latest modelling data shows

Canada reported 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with almost half of that number sourced to an outbreak among temporary workers in southern Ontario.

Monday’s numbers, which also includes 14 new fatalities, brings Canada’s total infections and death toll to 103,900 and 8,566, respectively.

Read more: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has since topped 10,250,000 and continues to rise, while a further 504,200 have died according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University.

Within Canada, Ontario reported the highest number of cases on Monday, with 257 new infections and seven new deaths. Of the province’s new infections, 177 were cases linked to a temporary workers in Windsor-Essex.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s surge in cases marked the highest increase in daily reported cases in the province since June 13. Country-wide, the newly-reported infections represented Canada’s largest jump in numbers since June 19, which saw 410 new cases.

Coronavirus: Trudeau says WE is the ‘best and only’ service the government could partner with to help young people

Daily reported infections across the country and in Ontario have been seeing what looks to be “steady decline.”

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In an update from chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam on Monday, new modelling of the COVID-19 pandemic painted a positive outlook of Canada’s outbreak.

“The epidemiology indicates that transmission is largely under control, while also showing us that cases can re-emerge any time or place,” said Tam during her briefing on Monday.

“The virus has not disappeared. A resurgence can happen any time or at any place.”

Story continues below advertisement

Several other provinces have also reported new cases on Monday.

Read more: Coronavirus on ‘steady decline’ in Canada, latest modelling data shows

Saskatchewan and Manitoba reported just one and two cases, respectively, while Alberta announced 71 new infections.

Quebec, which remains the hardest-hit province in Canada, reported 72 new cases on Monday, bringing its total infections to 55,390. Both cases and deaths within the province account for more than half of Canada’s total.

A total of 28,156 cases still remain active in Canada, while another 67,178 have since recovered from their infections. More than 2.86 million tests have also been administered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCanada Coronavirus Casescoronavirus update canadaJune 29june 29 coronavirus update
Flyers
More weekly flyers