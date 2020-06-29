Canada reports 409 new coronavirus cases, highest increase in over a week

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with almost half of that number sourced to an outbreak among temporary workers in southern Ontario.

Monday’s numbers, which also includes 14 new fatalities, brings Canada’s total infections and death toll to 103,900 and 8,566, respectively.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has since topped 10,250,000 and continues to rise, while a further 504,200 have died according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University.

Within Canada, Ontario reported the highest number of cases on Monday, with 257 new infections and seven new deaths. Of the province’s new infections, 177 were cases linked to a temporary workers in Windsor-Essex.

Monday’s surge in cases marked the highest increase in daily reported cases in the province since June 13. Country-wide, the newly-reported infections represented Canada’s largest jump in numbers since June 19, which saw 410 new cases.

Daily reported infections across the country and in Ontario have been seeing what looks to be “steady decline.”

In an update from chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam on Monday, new modelling of the COVID-19 pandemic painted a positive outlook of Canada’s outbreak.

“The epidemiology indicates that transmission is largely under control, while also showing us that cases can re-emerge any time or place,” said Tam during her briefing on Monday.

“The virus has not disappeared. A resurgence can happen any time or at any place.”

Several other provinces have also reported new cases on Monday.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba reported just one and two cases, respectively, while Alberta announced 71 new infections.

Quebec, which remains the hardest-hit province in Canada, reported 72 new cases on Monday, bringing its total infections to 55,390. Both cases and deaths within the province account for more than half of Canada’s total.

A total of 28,156 cases still remain active in Canada, while another 67,178 have since recovered from their infections. More than 2.86 million tests have also been administered.