Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Efforts heat up to change some of Quebec’s racially offensive location names

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Move to re-name some of Quebec’s racially offensive location names
Some people may not be aware that Quebec has about eleven landmarks which contain the "N" word. A West Island woman has started a petition to have these places re-named to remove the offensive word. But as Phil Carpenter explains, some black rights groups caution that changing the names essentially erases the history of slavery in Canada.

Warning: This story contains words and phrases that may offend some readers. 

A West Island woman is putting pressure on the Quebec government to change all place names in the province that have a racially offensive word.

Related News

Pierrefonds resident Rekeisha George she says can’t understand why it’s taking so long to have the N-word removed from Quebec landmarks, after the Quebec Toponymy Commission promised to strip French word nègre or its English equivalent all Quebec place names.

According to George, some of those names can still be found online.

“I looked to see if I could book a hotel for like next week for two people four days whatever,” she told Global News, “and you can for Nigger Rapids (near Gatineau).”

Read more: Quebec group pushes Ottawa to recognize former slave burial site

Story continues below advertisement

Other place names she said she found on maps include Lac à Ti-Nègre near Shawinigan, Lac du Nègre in Western Quebec and Le Buttereau-du-Nègre on Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

As a result, she launched a petition hoping to push the commission to officially change the names of these places.

“Because it’s offensive and it’s not a place that I personally would visit, no matter how pretty it is,” she pointed out.

George says she’s buoyed by other efforts to remove symbols of Black slavery and subjugation of Indigenous peoples, like the push to remove the statue of James McGill from the Montreal university which bears his name, because he owned slaves.

Report says Montreal turned “blind eye” to systemic racism

There are those, however, who caution against getting rid of the N-word in place names, saying doing so helps to erase the story of slavery in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“I believe that you cannot change history,” stressed Gabriel Bazin, vice-president of the Black Coalition of Quebec, “and I believe this name belongs to the Canadian heritage.”

His and other Black rights groups say places like ‘Nigger Rock’ near St. Armand, where Black slaves are thought to be buried, should keep the name.  The groups want the location formally recognized as a historical site by the Canadian government.

George thinks there are other ways to preserve history.

“You can have history but you don’t necessarily need to use a derogatory word to promote that,” she insisted.

She concedes, though, that if the word was to remain in some cases, a plaque or other way of explaining the context of the word would be needed.

Read more: Black Montreal officers react to union’s claim there is no systemic racism in the force

In a statement to Global News, Quebec Toponymy Commission spokesperson Chantal Bouchard said there are no official place names that contain either word, and that once the names were removed, the commission began the process of finding new names, but they haven’t set a deadline.

“Until now, only Lake Shawinigan (Lac à Ti-Nègre) has been officially replaced by the name Lac Honoré-Gélinas,” Bouchard wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Commission examines any replacement proposal submitted to it.”

She continued, “… the names concerned no longer appear on official maps of the Government of Quebec or in signage. Despite the Commission’s efforts, these names may still appear in certain places, in particular on certain cards produced by private publishers.

“The Commission, which has no legal authority to compel private card publishers, has repeatedly asked Google to remove the names, but without success. Other bodies, such as RCMs and municipalities, have also asked Google to remove these names. They did not succeed.”

Bouchard said anyone can check the commission’s website to see if a name is still official.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CanadaBlack Lives MatterHistorySlaveryQuebec historyJames McGillQuebec Toponymy Commission
Flyers
More weekly flyers