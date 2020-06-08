Montrealers vow to fight systemic racism, discrimination until changes are made

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Public Consultation Office is expected to release its findings on systemic racism on June 17 amid weeks of protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality.

The commission has been asking the city to become an example in human rights in the fight against racism and discrimination, recommending the city collect data on street checks conducted by police to eventually eliminate the practice, which mostly affects Indigenous women.

In 2019, 5,000 people participated in Montreal’s first public consultations on systemic racism and discrimination.

The findings are expected after weeks of protests in Montreal and around North America following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 25.

3:50 Fighting for Black lives in Montreal and beyond Fighting for Black lives in Montreal and beyond

Over the past two weeks, thousands peacefully marched through downtown Montreal with one arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, Montrealers are reflecting on what comes next.

“When you see people from other ethnicities come together, you know your neighbor may not look like you, but when you see them come out to support the same cause, it’s very powerful,” Montrealer Teon Mehta said.

Montrealer Ed Ansah told Global News “it’s important for both sides to be heard.”

“We need to take the time to hear why racist in this context think the way they do,” Ansah said. “Having conversations with them in private may give us a chance to change their mindsets. Racism is taught and it is hard to undo childhood upbringing but it must be done.”

READ MORE: Thousands attend anti racism, anti police brutality march in downtown Montreal

Mehta and Ansah both agree the Black Lives Matter movement cannot be just another “trend”.

“This thing is not fashion, it’s not a trend,” Mehta said.

“I am not my ethnicity for a day or a week. It is forever.” Tweet This

Ansah vowed to continue the fight against racism until significant changes are made.

“It’s an everyday fight,” Ansah said. “Until changes are made, I will continue to fight against racism with my peers and everyone who is affected by discrimination.”

Story continues below advertisement

Activist Balamara Holness has been fighting for equality, saying minorities need help with employment, culture, racial profiling and housing.

“People want concrete change and we are expecting that (Montreal Mayor) Valerie Plante and the administration take concrete actions to implement the recommendations on systemic racism and discrimination,” said Holness, co-founder of Montreal in Action.

READ MORE: Montrealers kneel at Loyola Park in NDG in solidarity with anti-Black racism protests

Mayor Plante says the protester’s message is being heard.

“I do take all the protest and how we are raising awareness against systemic discrimination towards certain communities, I think it’s a bigger opportunity to have bigger conversations,” Plante said during a press conference.

Holness said it will take more than marchers to change at City Hall.

“This protest should march right to the ballot box on November 4th, 2021, right here in Montreal — then you will see concrete change,” he said.

Holness says people are skeptical about the promises they hear from politicians.

“It took the death of George Floyd, it took the death of Freddy Villanueva, it took the death of so many others that rose this movement and brought it to the forefront.”

Story continues below advertisement