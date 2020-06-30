Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Wrong-way driver facing impaired charges after crashing on Highway 401: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 8:17 am
OPP have charged a Toronto man for driving while impaired down Highway 401 in the wrong direction west of Kingston.
A Toronto man is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while driving the wrong way on Highway 401 west of Kingston, Ont.

At 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, OPP received reports of a vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lanes near Odessa, Ont.

Read more: Mississauga man arrested for driving wrong way down Hwy. 401 while fleeing police: OPP

Police say the vehicle crashed just west of the Camden East, Ont., exit. The driver was uninjured during the crash and was transported to the detachment for drug recognition testing.

Later Monday, OPP charged 30-year-old Kyle Bennett with operation while impaired, stunt driving, using a plate not authorized for a vehicle and failing to surrender an insurance card.

Bennett’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

