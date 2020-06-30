Wrong-way driver facing impaired charges after crashing on Highway 401: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while driving the wrong way on Highway 401 west of Kingston, Ont.

At 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, OPP received reports of a vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lanes near Odessa, Ont.

Police say the vehicle crashed just west of the Camden East, Ont., exit. The driver was uninjured during the crash and was transported to the detachment for drug recognition testing.

Later Monday, OPP charged 30-year-old Kyle Bennett with operation while impaired, stunt driving, using a plate not authorized for a vehicle and failing to surrender an insurance card.

Bennett’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

