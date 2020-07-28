Kingston youth pleads guilty to terrorism

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager arrested in a counter-terrorism operation in Kingston last year pleaded guilty to terrorism on Tuesday.

The youth, who was 16 at the time and cannot be named because he is a minor, pleaded guilty to five charges, including facilitating terrorist activity.

The plot involved a pressure cooker bombing that was to be conducted for the so-called Islamic State, the Crown told the court.

The targets discussed included a nightclub, police and members of the military.

But the terrorist operation was infiltrated by an undercover informant working for the FBI, which tipped off the RCMP.

The accused also admitted to possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, counseling another person to detonate an explosive and a breach of his bail conditions.

The RCMP said almost nothing after the high-profile Kingston terrorism arrest in January 2019, refusing to respond to questions about the suspect’s motive and never acknowledging it was an ISIS plot.

But the guilty plea is offering the first public look at the troubling details of the case, the latest involving a Canadian acting on behalf of ISIS.

The plot has the hallmarks of a “remote-controlled” attack — conducted by an operative living inside a Western country, but with encouragement and guidance from ISIS figures in Syria.

An agreed statement of facts is being read into the court record, with an Arabic interpreter providing translation for the accused, who is originally from Syria.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence.

ISIS has repeatedly tried to incite and direct attacks inside Western countries, include Canada, which was singled out because it was part of the anti-ISIS military coalition.

The case is similar to that of Abdulrahman El-Bahnasawy, a Mississauga youth who connected online with ISIS to plan a bombing in New York, unaware the FBI had infiltrated the plot.

An 18-year-old with mental health challenges at the time, El-Bahnasawy was arrested during a family trip to New Jersey in 2016. He pleaded guilty and is now serving a 40-year sentence.

