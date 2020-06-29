Brantford man, Cambridge woman arrested after break-ins in Hamilton, Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A Brantford man and Cambridge woman were arrested in connection to a string of break-ins after receiving a tip from an alert homeowner, according to Hamilton police.

Police say the homeowner spotted a man leaving his home near the intersection of Queenston Road and Pottruff Road North in Hamilton on June 24. He followed the man to a nearby motel and called the police.

They say the man was gone by the time officers arrived but was tracked down at a nearby jewelry store.

Police allege the man was in the process of attempting to sell some recently stolen goods when they arrested him. He was also in possession of money, jewelry and identification not belonging to him, according to police.

Officers obtained a warrant and raided the hotel room on June 25, where they found electronic devices belonging to the Waterloo Regional District School Board and items from another break-in in Hamilton.

Police arrested the 34-year-old Cambridge woman, who was in the room at the time of the raid and charged her with fail to comply undertaking.

A 33-year-old man from Cambridge faces several charges including break and enter, fail to comply, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and over $5,000, fail to comply probation and adult identity theft.