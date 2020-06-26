Menu

Crime

Hamilton police say woman faces mischief charge following downtown arson

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 26, 2020 11:56 am
An appeal for information has led to the arrest of a 20 year old woman, in connection with a deliberately set fire in downtown Hamilton.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Investigators have made an arrest in connection with what they say was a deliberately-set fire in downtown Hamilton, Ont., earlier this month.

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a 20-year-old woman, of no fixed address, with mischief endangering life.

Read more: Police investigating after Hamilton apartment fire deemed suspicious

Investigators had released images of the woman to the public on Tuesday, in an appeal for information, after she was captured on surveillance video.

Police have said that the June 17 blaze caused damage to the hallway and several doors on the seventh floor of an apartment building on Jackson Street W., between Caroline and Hess streets.

The accused appeared in court on Friday morning to answer to the mischief charge.

Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton
Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton
Hamilton Police
