Hamilton police say woman faces mischief charge following downtown arson

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Investigators have made an arrest in connection with what they say was a deliberately-set fire in downtown Hamilton, Ont., earlier this month.

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a 20-year-old woman, of no fixed address, with mischief endangering life.

Read more: Police investigating after Hamilton apartment fire deemed suspicious

Investigators had released images of the woman to the public on Tuesday, in an appeal for information, after she was captured on surveillance video.

Police have said that the June 17 blaze caused damage to the hallway and several doors on the seventh floor of an apartment building on Jackson Street W., between Caroline and Hess streets.

The accused appeared in court on Friday morning to answer to the mischief charge.

Story continues below advertisement

1:06 Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton