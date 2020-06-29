Menu

World

Reddit bans subreddit dedicated to Donald Trump in effort to curb hate speech

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 2:06 pm
President Trump retweets video showing one of his supporters chanting ‘white power’
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump retweets video showing one of his supporters chanting ‘white power’

Reddit moved to ban its r/The_Donald and r/ChapoTrapHouse subreddits on Monday in an effort to more explicitly curb hate speech on its platform.

In an update announcement to its online policy, the social networking and message board site said the subreddits were banned because they “consistently host rule-breaking content and their mods have demonstrated no intention of reining in their community.”

Reddit said they were banned for violating several rules aimed at preventing attacks on marginalized groups or vulnerable communities, as well as vote manipulation and interfering with Reddit’s operations.

Read more: Reddit co-founder quits board, asks for Black replacement

About 2,000 other subreddits will also be barred, the majority of which Reddit says are inactive.

The website also introduced two new rules: first, that communities and users who promote hate based on “identity or vulnerability” will be banned. The second asks subreddit admins to abide by “community rules” and “post with authentic, personal interest.”

More to come. 

