Twitter flags Trump’s tweets with its fact-check label for the first time

Twitter put a fact-check label on United States President Donald Trump’s tweets for the first time on Tuesday.

Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough said in a statement to Global News that his tweets contained “potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

“Moving forward, we may use these labels and warning messages to provide additional explanations or clarifications in situations where the risks of harm associated with a Tweet are less severe but where people may still be confused or misled by the content. This will make it easier to find facts and make informed decisions about what people see on Twitter,” the statement read.

The fact-checking label was placed under one of Trump’s tweets about the upcoming election.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that Mail-In ballots would trigger a “rigged election.”

But on the bottom left-hand corner of the tweet lay a small blue circle with an exclamation point inside it, followed by the words “get the facts about in-mail ballots” that link to articles that call out Trump’s post as an “unsubstantiated claim.”

The page also contains “what you need to know” sections that summarize counterarguments and shows articles about mail-in ballots that have been published by credible news sources.

For example, one of them says: “Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.”

This is a developing news story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.