Health

Quebec starts publishing daily coronavirus updates again as deaths reach 5,485

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 11:49 am
A man wears a face mask as he walks along a pedestrianised street in Montreal, Saturday, June 27, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. .
A man wears a face mask as he walks along a pedestrianised street in Montreal, Saturday, June 27, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec has resumed publishing its daily new cases and deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus as of Monday.

There are 55,390 cases in total, up 72 from the previous day. The pandemic has killed 5,485 people in the province, including seven new deaths reported on Monday.

There are 455 patients in hospital and 45 of them are in intensive care. Quebec’s number of hospitalizations has been declining over the past month.

Read more: Quebec backtracks and reinstates daily coronavirus updates

The new numbers come after Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, announced last Friday that daily updates would be reinstated on Monday.

Quebec had announced last Wednesday that the province would no longer publish new COVID-19 information on a daily basis and move to weekly updates. The decision was criticized and caught many by surprise.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

