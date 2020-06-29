SIU clears Peterborough police officer following fatal shooting of fugitive in July 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Peterborough Police Service officer following the fatal shooting of a fugitive on the run in July 2019.

According to the SIU, around 8:30 p.m. on July 23, 2019, OPP began to follow a reportedly stolen car from Millbrook, Ont., on Highway 115 south of the city. OPP suspected the red Mustang was involved in alleged crimes in the Barrie area.

The SIU says the vehicle headed north towards the city when a municipal police officer began a vehicular pursuit.

The pursuit reportedly ended when the Mustang collided with an SUV at The Parkway and Sanford Fleming Drive. The driver of the SUV, a 64-year-old woman, sustained a broken arm, the SIU stated.

According to SIU director Joseph Martino, both city police and Peterborough County OPP were then involved in a standoff with the driver of the Mustang.

The SIU says when officers approached the vehicle, “an interaction” ensued between them and the driver.

Martino says a Peterborough Police Service officer then shot the driver around 9:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead, the SIU said.

Martino, in his report issued Monday, said there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case and that the file is closed.

The victim was identified as Billy Shea, 27, of no fixed address who, at the time, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Twenty-seven-year-old federal parolee Billy Shea was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Hamilton Police Service

Shea, a federal parolee, allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in West Hamilton on July 16. He was facing three charges of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and being unlawfully at large.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad, Shea allegedly breached his statutory release after serving a five-year sentence for multiple counts of robbery and vehicle theft.

The SIU investigation involved six investigators and three forensic investigators.