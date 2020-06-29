Coronavirus: City lays out rules for shopping at Guelph Farmers’ Market

Send this page to someone via email

With the Guelph Farmers’ Market set to return on Saturday, the city has laid out some new rules for shoppers in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The market, which has been closed since March during the province’s state of emergency, will look a little different when it reopens.

The market will be completely outside in the back parking lot, as the indoor hall will remain closed and will be reduced from its usual complement of vendors down to 30.

The city is asking shoppers to stay home if they are feeling sick, limit socializing and move along quickly while at the market.

Shoppers are also asked to stay two metres apart from other shoppers and vendors, follow directional signs and use hand sanitizer.

Since Guelph’s mandatory mask policy only covers indoor businesses, shoppers will not need to wear some sort of face covering, but it’s still being encouraged when physical distancing is not possible.

Only one shopper per household will be admitted, and pets will not be allowed in.

The market is expected to operate every Saturday rain or shine unless the weather is too severe. Shoppers are asked to dress for the weather since they may have to line up before entering.

There will be no access to the market hall, including washrooms.

Debit and credit purchases are encouraged, but some vendors will be accepting cash. There will be no access to an ATM on site.

Market shoppers can even pre-order their groceries from a list of select vendors.

More information about the market can be found by calling the City of Guelph at 519-822-1260, ext. 2445.