Lindsay hospital COVID-19 assessment centre relocating, health unit offices reopen July 6

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 166 of its 196 cases of the novel coronavirus are now resolved as of Monday — or approximately 85 per cent.

No new cases were reported. There are currently 166 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, which reported one new case over the weekend. Of those, 139 are resolved.

There are currently 15 cases deemed high-risk contacts, down from the 29 reported on Friday.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Twenty-eight of the 32 deaths in the municipality related to COVID-19 were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

The outbreak declared on June 12 remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

Northumberland County

No new cases were reported over the weekend and Monday in Northumberland County, keeping its case total to 21.

Of those 21 cases, 19 are declared resolved. Four cases are deemed high-risk, two more than were reported on Friday. High-risk is defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

Haliburton County

Haliburton County remains at nine cases, of which eight are resolved. One case is deemed high-risk.

Both counties had one case which required hospitalized care.

Offices reopening

The health unit will be reopening its offices in Lindsay, Port Hope and Haliburton starting on July 6. Offices will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Each office will have safety protocols in place to ensure both staff and the public can remain safe.

“While we are pleased to be able to open our doors again, our first consideration is everyone’s safety,” stated medical officer of health Dr. Lynn Noseworthy.

“We will be actively screening visitors to be sure they are not ill, limiting the number of people coming into our offices, asking visitors to maintain physical distancing, and requiring people wear a mask if they are coming to our office for an appointment or program.”

Other changes include:

Plexiglass partitions at front reception

Signage for physical distancing

Centralized appointment bookings with pre-screening questions

Increased cleaning of high touch surfaces and bathrooms

Programs such as well water bottle drop and pickup through an outside distribution area will continue as health unit staff will still not be able to check the paperwork for well water samples. When possible, people are also asked to call to book a pick-up time for harm reduction supplies.

“Like other businesses, we are open, but it’s not business as usual,” said Noseworthy. “For everyone’s health and safety, we are continuing to monitor our practices and work to limit the physical contact between residents and our staff.

Ross Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre

The Ross Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre will shift to new hours and location as of next Monday, July 6.

The centre – currently operating at the LIndsay Exhibition fairgrounds will shift back to its original location at the hospital at 10 Angeline St. N. with a drive-thru model.

Motorists are asked to enter from Kent Street and exit (right turn on Angeline Street).

The current location will be closed on Canada Day as well as on the weekend to accommodate the move

Patients are asked to bring their health card. Remain in your vehicle at all times. No appointment is necessary.

To book an in-home test or if you haven’t been able to access your results online after 72 hours, call 705-328-6217.