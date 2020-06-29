Mechanical failure strands BC Ferries vessel Coastal Renaissance for five hours

Send this page to someone via email

A dramatic Sunday for BC Ferries staff, crew and passengers, with two vessels intercepted to take part in a marine rescue, and another stranded for hours on the water due to mechanical failure.

The Coastal Renaissance departed from Duke Point at 8:15 p.m. bound for Tsawwassen, but the engines stopped about 5 minutes into its scheduled journey , leaving the vessel to drift until the anchors were dropped near Jack Point.

Passenger Matt Punty, speaking with Global News from aboard the vessel Sunday evening, says an announcement over the vessel’s intercom informed passengers the crew had encountered a problem with the ship’s propulsion system, which they’d narrowed down to a breaker that had blown.

Punty says that just before 10 p.m., passengers were informed the craft would have to be returned to port by tugboats.

Astrid Chang, Manager of Communications for BC Ferries, confirms that mechanical failure had stranded the Renaissance, which was to be returned to port by tugboats, due to arrive by 10:30 p.m.

“In the meantime though,” said Chang, “We’re providing our customers on board with complimentary food and beverages, and we certainly apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and the disruption to their travel plans tonight.”

As of 12:15 a.m. Monday morning, two tugs had arrived (about an hour apart), but the vessel remained adrift where it had anchored nearly four hours earlier.

By 2 a.m., passengers finally began disembarking once the vessel had been returned to port.

The first of two tugboats to arrive in aid of the Coastal Renaissance ferry, stranded not 5 minutes into its journey from Duke Point to Tsawwassen. Alan Ball

Punty tells Global News that passengers had been informed that refunds will be made via credit card for anyone with a reservation, with everyone else to be refunded via the terminal when once they finally disembarked, adding to an already long wait for the many tired and exasperated passengers.

The next scheduled Duke Point/Tsawwassen sailing is first come / first serve Monday at 5:45 a.m.

Earlier Sunday, two B.C. Ferries crews came to the rescue of some stranded boaters between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo.

A Coast Guard vessel comes to the rescue of three people stranded on a Bayliner watercraft taking on water between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo on Sunday. Jennifer Woodrow

The Queen of Oak Bay and Queen of Cowichan were dispatched to help rescue three people trapped on a seven metre long Bayline watercraft, as the vessel took on water.

A Coast Guard boat eventually reached the vessel, and those on board were transferred to Nanaimo to be checked out.

“That caused some delays with their service,” said Chang, “But it’s really important that we do participate in those marine rescues when we’re called to do so, and so we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we had some additional delays on that route, too.”

Chang reminds ferry customers that this summer will not be typical given the COVID-19 situation, and recommends they check the website to confirm dates and departure times, receive Transport Canada screening questions, and to make reservations online to guarantee the sailings of their choice.

She says BC Ferries is expecting an increase in traffic this summer as restrictions are eased, and they’re already starting to see that.