‘Frustrating’: Old Navy customers say packages not delivered, missing amid COVID-19

Many Old Navy customers are voicing concerns over orders placed online that have not been delivered, or are untrackable amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ken Moore from Ontario told Global News he placed an order online with the American clothing retailer for around $60 on June 7.

A shipping email he received from Old Navy after placing the order said it would arrive by June 19.

When the package didn’t arrive, Moore said he tried calling Old Navy’s customer service line twice, before sending an email.

“I sent them an e-mail basically asking where my order was,” he explained.

When he didn’t hear back, Moore said he tried contacting UPS to see if he could track the order using a number Old Navy supplied.

“I was talking to a friendly guy at UPS, saying that right now they were not picking up the Old Navy orders because of an issue, so he couldn’t help me out,” he said. “It’s something that’s through Old Navy.“

Global News reached out to UPS to clarify what this issue was, but did not receive a response by time of publication.

Overall, Moore said the situation is “frustrating,” and that at this point, he would just like a refund.

“It’s a business where they’re supposed to be looking after customers,” he said. “I think right now, my own opinion is that they seem to be taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation and using it for poor service.”

And, it appears as though Moore is not alone.

The company’s Facebook page has been flooded by comments from other customers, detailing similar experiences.

“Terrible customer service!!!” one Facebook user wrote. “Not answering the phone or emails! You’ve charged me for purchases that haven’t ship (sic.)… or have they? No one seems to know!”

Another customer said she placed an order in May and was charged for the items, but the order still hasn’t shipped.

“Customer service is not responding to emails, nor are they answer calls after being on hold for hours,” the Facebook comment reads.

“Customer Service is awful! Ordered items online over a month ago, still have received nothing,” another customer wrote. “They are quick to charge your credit card with no action on your items. I’ve waited on hold for 2-3 hours and then got hung up on! Awful customer service, would never order from them again!” Global News reached out to Old Navy for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication. But, a notice on the company’s website said its shipping partners are “experiencing delays due to unusually high volume.” “Your order may arrive after the original estimated delivery date,” the message reads.

